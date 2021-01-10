Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Law Enforcement Battalion Deactivation Ceremony [Image 4 of 8]

    3rd Law Enforcement Battalion Deactivation Ceremony

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marine Corps commissioned and non-commissioned officers attend the deactivation ceremony of 3rd LE Battalion at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 1, 2021. The battalion deactivated as part of Force Design 2030, which redirects the Marine Corps’ mission focus from countering violent extremists in the Middle East to great power/peer-level competition, with special emphasis on the Indo-Pacific region. III MIG functions as the vanguard of III Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF), operating in the Indo-Pacific region’s information environment, and supports MAGTF operations with communications, intelligence, and supporting arms liaison capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.02.2021 05:28
    Photo ID: 6869726
    VIRIN: 211001-M-YJ953-1074
    Resolution: 5280x3520
    Size: 6.99 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Law Enforcement Battalion Deactivation Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Manuel Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd Law Enforcement Battalion Deactivation Ceremony
    3rd Law Enforcement Battalion Deactivation Ceremony
    3rd Law Enforcement Battalion Deactivation Ceremony
    3rd Law Enforcement Battalion Deactivation Ceremony
    3rd Law Enforcement Battalion Deactivation Ceremony
    3rd Law Enforcement Battalion Deactivation Ceremony
    3rd Law Enforcement Battalion Deactivation Ceremony
    3rd Law Enforcement Battalion Deactivation Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Law Enforcement
    Deactivation
    Marines
    III MIG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT