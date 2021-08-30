Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Walking blood bank [Image 1 of 6]

    Walking blood bank

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QATAR

    08.30.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Brandon Sousa, 424th Engineer Vertical Construction Company, donates blood to the 379th Expeditionary Medical Group’s Blood Support Center, Aug. 30, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The blood support center conducted a walking blood bank to collect blood from prescreened and cleared donors. The blood was sent downrange to support Afghanistan evacuation operations. The DoD is committed to supporting the U.S. State Department in the departure of U.S. and allied civilian personnel from Afghanistan, and to evacuate Afghan allies to safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2021
    Date Posted: 10.02.2021 03:41
    Photo ID: 6869680
    VIRIN: 210830-F-XN600-1039
    Resolution: 4178x2789
    Size: 8.76 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Walking blood bank [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Walking blood bank
    Blood Drive
    Walking blood bank
    Walking blood bank
    Walking blood bank
    Walking blood bank

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medical
    blood
    379 AEW
    Operation Allies Refuge
    Afghanistan Evacuation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT