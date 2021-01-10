Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    211001-N-OP825-1098 [Image 8 of 8]

    211001-N-OP825-1098

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Seaman erica higa 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    211001-N-OP825-1098 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 1, 2021) Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Adam Butler, from Caliente, Nev., gives Sailors permission to go ashore while standing watch on the quarterdeck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Oct. 1. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erica Higa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 19:01
    Photo ID: 6869461
    VIRIN: 211001-N-OP825-1098
    Resolution: 1500x1000
    Size: 706.24 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 211001-N-OP825-1098 [Image 8 of 8], by SN erica higa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Amphibious assault ship
    U.S. Navy
    USS Tripoli
    LHA7

