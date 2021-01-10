211001-N-OP825-1098 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 1, 2021) Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Adam Butler, from Caliente, Nev., gives Sailors permission to go ashore while standing watch on the quarterdeck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Oct. 1. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erica Higa)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2021 19:01
|Photo ID:
|6869461
|VIRIN:
|211001-N-OP825-1098
|Resolution:
|1500x1000
|Size:
|706.24 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 211001-N-OP825-1098 [Image 8 of 8], by SN erica higa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
