    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    Photo by Seaman erica higa 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    211001-N-OP825-1073 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 1, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Jerry Blakeley, from Victorville, Calif., cleans a vari-nozzle in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Oct. 1. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erica Higa)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 211001-N-OP825-1073 [Image 8 of 8], by SN erica higa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Amphibious assault ship
    U.S. Navy
    USS Tripoli
    LHA7

