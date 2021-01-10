211001-N-OP825-1002 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 1, 2021) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Joshua Concepcion, from Los Angeles, fills a water bottle aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Oct. 1. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erica Higa)
