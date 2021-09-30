Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210930-N-TT639-1088 [Image 6 of 6]

    210930-N-TT639-1088

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Christopher Sypert 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    210930-N-TT639-1088 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 30, 2021) Sailors participate in a fire drill aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Sept. 30. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Sypert)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210930-N-TT639-1088 [Image 6 of 6], by SA Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    Amphibious Assault Ship
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7

