210930-N-TT639-1002 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 30, 2021) Sailors don firefighting equipment during a fire drill aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Sept. 30. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Sypert)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2021 18:39
|Photo ID:
|6869449
|VIRIN:
|210930-N-TT639-1002
|Resolution:
|1400x1000
|Size:
|774.85 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 210930-N-TT639-1002 [Image 6 of 6], by SA Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
