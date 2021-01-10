Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deputy Defense Secretary Participates in CSIS Smart Women, Smart Power Event [Image 1 of 5]

    Deputy Defense Secretary Participates in CSIS Smart Women, Smart Power Event

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando     

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs     

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks participates in a virtual Center for Strategic and International Studies Smart Women, Smart Power conversation, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Oct. 1, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    CSIS
    Center for Strategic and International Studies
    Kathleen Hicks
    Smart Women
    Smart Power

