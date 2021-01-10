Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Emergency management Airmen hold radiological survey exercise [Image 16 of 16]

    Emergency management Airmen hold radiological survey exercise

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. BreeAnn Sachs 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    (From left to right) Airman 1st Class Shayne Watts, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management journeyman and Staff Sgt. Christopher Greeno, 49th CES emergency management craftsman, identify the radiation source during a radiological survey exercise Oct. 1, 2021 on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The radiation source was hidden before the exercise began, and survey teams had to find the source’s location by using ADM-300 radiation survey meters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. BreeAnn Sachs)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 17:28
    Photo ID: 6869336
    VIRIN: 211001-F-DB997-1140
    Resolution: 4863x3758
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    This work, Emergency management Airmen hold radiological survey exercise [Image 16 of 16], by TSgt BreeAnn Sachs, identified by DVIDS

    Emergency management Airmen hold radiological survey exercise

    Emergency Management
    CBRN
    49th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Radiological survey exercise

