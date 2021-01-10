Emergency management Airmen hold radiological survey exercise

(From left to right) Airman 1st Class Shayne Watts, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management journeyman and Staff Sgt. Christopher Greeno, 49th CES emergency management craftsman, identify the radiation source during a radiological survey exercise Oct. 1, 2021 on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The radiation source was hidden before the exercise began, and survey teams had to find the source’s location by using ADM-300 radiation survey meters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. BreeAnn Sachs)

