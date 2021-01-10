Emergency management Airmen hold radiological survey exercise

(From left to right) Airman 1st Class Shayne Watts, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management journeyman, uses an ADM-300 survey meter to detect possible beta and gamma radiation while simulating being part of a survey team with Staff Sgt. Christopher Greeno, 49th CES emergency management craftsman, during a radiological survey exercise Oct. 1, 2021 on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The person leading the survey team detects for possible beta and gamma radiation while the person behind detects for possible alpha radiation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. BreeAnn Sachs)

