Early morning angler

An angler takes advantage of early morning calm waters on Eau Galle Reservoir and Recreation Area near Spring Valley, Wisc., Sept. 30, 2021. Eau Galle Reservoir is a 150-acre impoundment surrounded by two day use areas, a beach, two boat launches, one campground and several miles of hiking and equestrian trails. It is located 50 miles east of the Twin Cities and 40 miles west of Eau Claire, Wis. USACE photo by Travis Brantner

