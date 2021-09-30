Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Early morning angler

    Early morning angler

    SPRING VALLEY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    An angler takes advantage of early morning calm waters on Eau Galle Reservoir and Recreation Area near Spring Valley, Wisc., Sept. 30, 2021. Eau Galle Reservoir is a 150-acre impoundment surrounded by two day use areas, a beach, two boat launches, one campground and several miles of hiking and equestrian trails. It is located 50 miles east of the Twin Cities and 40 miles west of Eau Claire, Wis. USACE photo by Travis Brantner

    fishing
    USACE
    recreation
    outdoor recreation
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    St. Paul District
    Eau Galle Recreation Area
    angler

