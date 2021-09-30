Soldiers and Department of Army Civilians from U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command talked about their Hispanic heritage as the command recognizes National Hispanic Heritage Month. Pictured, clockwise from left, are Sgt. Maj. Joel Lara-Baeza, Staff Sgt. Jose Negron, Pete Ramos, Diego Gomez-Morales and Jorge Magaña. (Photo illustration)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2021 14:20
|Location:
|FORT DETRICK, MD, US
This work, AMLC recognizes Hispanic Heritage Month, by C.J. Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Medical Logistics Command recognizes Hispanic Heritage Month
