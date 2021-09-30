Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AMLC recognizes Hispanic Heritage Month

    AMLC recognizes Hispanic Heritage Month

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Photo by C.J. Lovelace 

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Soldiers and Department of Army Civilians from U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command talked about their Hispanic heritage as the command recognizes National Hispanic Heritage Month. Pictured, clockwise from left, are Sgt. Maj. Joel Lara-Baeza, Staff Sgt. Jose Negron, Pete Ramos, Diego Gomez-Morales and Jorge Magaña. (Photo illustration)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 14:20
    Photo ID: 6868865
    VIRIN: 210930-A-BL065-1002
    Resolution: 2400x1715
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMLC recognizes Hispanic Heritage Month, by C.J. Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Medical Logistics Command recognizes Hispanic Heritage Month

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    culture
    Hispanic Heritage Month
    DEI
    USAMMA
    AMLC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT