    Georgia Air National Guard member qualifies for 2022 World Games [Image 1 of 2]

    Georgia Air National Guard member qualifies for 2022 World Games

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Capt. Amanda Russell 

    Georgia National Guard

    Capt. Kari Giles, from the 116th Medical Group, competes in the Powerman Long Course World Championships in Zofingen, Switzerland on Sept. 19, 2021.

    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 14:20
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US 
    Air National Guard
    Georgia Air National Guard

