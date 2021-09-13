Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall Airman Leadership School accelerates change [Image 2 of 2]

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Joseph Harclerode 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Force Airman Leadership School emblem is displayed in the schoolhouse at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 13, 2021. The ALS curriculum is taught at 68 Air and Space Force installations in the United States, including Tyndall. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Joseph Harclerode)

    This work, Tyndall Airman Leadership School accelerates change [Image 2 of 2], by 2nd Lt. Joseph Harclerode, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

