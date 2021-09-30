Afghan Evacuee Child at Fort McCoy Shows his Fall Artwork

An Afghan evacuee child shows off his fall artwork during the Task Force McCoy Media Day event on Sept. 30 at Fort McCoy, Wis. National media traveled to Fort McCoy for their first glimpse at evacuee life on the installation as part of Operation Allies Welcome.



The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan.

Date Taken: 09.30.2021 Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US