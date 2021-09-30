Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Afghan Evacuee Child at Fort McCoy Shows his Fall Artwork

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Photo by Christopher Hanson 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    An Afghan evacuee child shows off his fall artwork during the Task Force McCoy Media Day event on Sept. 30 at Fort McCoy, Wis. National media traveled to Fort McCoy for their first glimpse at evacuee life on the installation as part of Operation Allies Welcome.

    The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 12:55
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    TAGS

    Evacuee
    Afghanistan
    Fort McCoy
    Task Force McCoy
    Operation Allies Welcome

