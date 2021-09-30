Naval Museum Volunteer in Action

Russ Martin, a Volunteer at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, welcomes and orients a visitor to the museum’s gallery on the second floor of the Nauticus building in Norfolk, Virginia. The museum hosts a robust volunteer corps which consists of active duty, retired, and civilian volunteers who assist the museum with interpreting the naval history of the Hampton Roads area. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

