Team Rubicon rep Jason Crowe talks to reporters in a clothing warehouse during a media day availability at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Sept. 30, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of State and Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan evacuees essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. U.S. Army Photo by Kevin Clark

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2021 Date Posted: 10.01.2021 10:54 Photo ID: 6868418 VIRIN: 210930-A-UY387-1033 Resolution: 7512x5216 Size: 25.39 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Media Day During Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy [Image 26 of 26], by Kevin Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.