Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Media Day During Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy [Image 17 of 26]

    Media Day During Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy

    UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Photo by Kevin Clark 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Lt. Col. Jeremy D. Prince, Task Force McCoy Mayor (North) and Commander, 720th Military Police Battalion, talks to reporters during a media day availability at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Sept. 30, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of State and Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan evacuees essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. U.S. Army Photo by Kevin Clark

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 10:53
    Photo ID: 6868416
    VIRIN: 210930-A-UY387-1026
    Resolution: 7133x5264
    Size: 26.02 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Media Day During Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy [Image 26 of 26], by Kevin Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Media Day During Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy
    Media Day During Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy
    Media Day During Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy
    Media Day During Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy
    Media Day During Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy
    Media Day During Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy
    Media Day During Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy
    Media Day During Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy
    Media Day During Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy
    Media Day During Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy
    Media Day During Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy
    Media Day During Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy
    Media Day During Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy
    Media Day During Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy
    Media Day During Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy
    Media Day During Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy
    Media Day During Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy
    Media Day During Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy
    Media Day During Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy
    Media Day During Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy
    Media Day During Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy
    Media Day During Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy
    Media Day During Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy
    Media Day During Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy
    Media Day During Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy
    Media Day During Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Media
    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    Operation Allies Welcome

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT