'Spears Ready' Soldiers kick off women's mentorship luncheons

Lt. Cmdr. Davida O. Billingsley, a staff officer assigned to the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve shares her thoughts during a women’s mentorship luncheon at a dining facility on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Oct. 1, 2021. Women’s mentorship luncheons, facilitated by senior leaders assigned to the Fort Bragg, N.C., based 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, are open to female service members of all ranks and from all services.

Date Taken: 10.01.2021
Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW