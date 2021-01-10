Staff Sgt. Brandy N. Jones, a paralegal specialist assigned to the Fort Bragg, N.C., based 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, shares her thoughts during a women’s mentorship luncheon at a dining facility on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Oct. 1, 2021. Soldiers assigned to the 3rd ESC are currently deployed to Kuwait for a nine-month rotation staffing the 1st Theater Sustainment Command Operational Command Post.
This work, 'Spears Ready' Soldiers kick off women's mentorship luncheons [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Mary Katzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
