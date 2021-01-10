Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    'Spears Ready' Soldiers kick off women's mentorship luncheons [Image 2 of 5]

    'Spears Ready' Soldiers kick off women's mentorship luncheons

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mary Katzenberger 

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Master Sgt. Yadriana M. Kavitz, the senior logistics services noncommissioned officer for the Fort Bragg, N.C., based 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, shares her thoughts on the importance of supporting one another during a women’s mentorship luncheon at a dining facility on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Oct. 1, 2021. Kavitz, who is spearheading the women’s mentorship program for the command, along with Capt. Melissa H. Chizek, took notes during the luncheon to inform future meetings of the group. Soldiers assigned to the 3rd ESC are currently deployed to Kuwait for a nine-month rotation staffing the 1st Theater Sustainment Command Operational Command Post.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mary S. Katzenberger)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 08:10
    Photo ID: 6868223
    VIRIN: 211001-A-RV385-763
    Resolution: 5344x3563
    Size: 8.96 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

