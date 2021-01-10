'Spears Ready' Soldiers kick off women's mentorship luncheons

Master Sgt. Yadriana M. Kavitz, the senior logistics services noncommissioned officer for the Fort Bragg, N.C., based 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, shares her thoughts on the importance of supporting one another during a women’s mentorship luncheon at a dining facility on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Oct. 1, 2021. Kavitz, who is spearheading the women’s mentorship program for the command, along with Capt. Melissa H. Chizek, took notes during the luncheon to inform future meetings of the group. Soldiers assigned to the 3rd ESC are currently deployed to Kuwait for a nine-month rotation staffing the 1st Theater Sustainment Command Operational Command Post.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mary S. Katzenberger)

