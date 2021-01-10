Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    'Spears Ready' Soldiers kick off women's mentorship luncheons

    'Spears Ready' Soldiers kick off women's mentorship luncheons

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mary Katzenberger 

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Capt. Melissa H. Chizek, commander of the Fort Bragg, N.C., based Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, opens up a women’s mentorship luncheon at a dining facility on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Oct. 1, 2021. Chizek, who is spearheading the women’s mentorship program for the command, along with Master Sgt. Yadriana M. Kavitz, said future lunch meetings are meant to be an event female service members of all ranks and from all services can attend to connect with other female service members for support or professional development. Soldiers assigned to the 3rd ESC are currently deployed to Kuwait for a nine-month rotation staffing the 1st Theater Sustainment Command Operational Command Post.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
