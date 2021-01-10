CNRJ Fire and Emergency Services Kicks off Fire Prevention Week

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 1, 2021) Robert Wimes, fire chief of Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) fire and emergency services, poses for a photo with Sparky, the fire prevention dog, during a proclamation marking the beginning of Fire Prevention Week at CFAY. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Kaleb J. Sarten)

