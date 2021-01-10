CNRJ Fire and Emergency Services Kicks off Fire Prevention Week

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 1, 2021) Capt. Rich Jarrett, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), signs a proclamation marking the beginning of Fire Prevention Week at Commander, Naval Region Japan Fire and Emergency Services Yokosuka. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Kaleb J. Sarten)

