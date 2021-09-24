CFAO Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration 2021

CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (Sept. 24, 2021) Yeoman 1st Class Jatika Holloway, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa administrative department, tries her hand at a blow gun game as part of a Latin American creation myth game show at the Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa Hispanic Heritage Month celebration held on Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan Sept. 24, 2021. Blow guns were used for hunting and war throughout the Caribbean, South America and Southeast Asia and were simulated using PVC pipes and small darts. The event was presented by the CFAO multicultural committee. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the US Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jessica Ann Hattell)

