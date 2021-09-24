Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAO Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration 2021 [Image 2 of 4]

    CFAO Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration 2021

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.24.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (Sept. 24, 2021) Sailors participate in a Latin American creation myth game show at the Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa Hispanic Heritage Month celebration held on Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan Sept. 24, 2021. The event was presented by the CFAO multicultural committee. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the US Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jessica Ann Hattell)

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    Hispanic Heritage Month
    CFAO
    multicultural committee

