    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    09.17.2021

    Photo by Seaman Raheem Dayee 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    210929-N-YM570-1002 DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Sept. 29, 2021) Builder Constructionman James Wetling, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, operates a forklift to transport items for upcoming concrete placement. The concrete placement will increase electrical and communication lines in the gas cylinder storage unit the Seabees are building in Diego Garcia. The U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 are deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening our alliances and partnerships, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder Constructionman Raheem Dayee)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 20:46
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 prepare to build a gas cylinder storage unit [Image 3 of 3], by SN Raheem Dayee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Expeditionary Combat Command
    U.S. Navy Seabees
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5
    NMCB-5
    Naval Construction Group 1
    NCG-1

