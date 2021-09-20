210929-N-YM570-1002 DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Sept. 29, 2021) Utilitiesman 3rd Sean Mulligan, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, inventories pre-engineered building materials for a gas cylinder storage unit the Seabees are building in Diego Garcia. The U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 are deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening our alliances and partnerships, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder Constructionman Raheem Dayee)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 20:46
|Photo ID:
|6866725
|VIRIN:
|210929-N-YM570-1002
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|3.44 MB
|Location:
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 prepare to build a gas cylinder storage unit [Image 3 of 3], by SN Raheem Dayee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
