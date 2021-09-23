Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5's Detail Sasebo place concrete

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    09.23.2021

    Photo by Seaman Marya Rodriguez 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    210925-N-PG340-3001 SASEBO, Japan (Sept. 25, 2021) Lt. Gerardo Pratts-Perez and Chief Builder Sean Karpinski, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, smooth concrete during a concrete placement onboard Yokose Naval Base, Japan. The U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 are deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening our alliances and partnerships, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician Constructionman Marya Rodriguez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 20:33
    Photo ID: 6866711
    VIRIN: 210923-N-BP926-1001
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: SASEBO, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5's Detail Sasebo place concrete, by SN Marya Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy Expeditionary Combat Command
    U.S. Navy Seabees
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5
    NMCB-5
    Naval Construction Group 1
    NCG-1

