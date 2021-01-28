General of Space Force meets with National Guard members

U.S. Brig. Gen. Janeen L. Birckhead (left), assistant adjutant general for the Maryland Army National Guard, U.S. Space Force Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond, chief of space operations (middle) and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. James M. Nugent (right), Maryland Army National Guard command sergeant major, pose for a photo during a visit to the U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C., Jan. 24, 2021. The Maryland National Guard supported federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through Jan. 30. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Arcadia Hammack)

