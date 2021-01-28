General of Space Force meets with National Guard members

U.S. Space Force Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond, chief of space operations, and members of the West Virginia National Guard, pose for a photo outside the U.S. Capitol building, Jan. 28, 2021, in Washington D.C. The Maryland National Guard supported federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through Jan. 30. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Arcadia Hammack)

