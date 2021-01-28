General of Space Force meets with National Guard members

U.S. Space Force Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond, chief of space operations, and other senior leaders from the Space Force and Maryland Army National Guard, walk in front of the U.S. Capitol building before visiting troops guarding the fences around the Capitol Building in Washington D.C., Jan. 28, 2021. The Maryland National Guard supported federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through Jan. 30. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Arcadia Hammack)

