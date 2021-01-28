General of Space Force meets with National Guard members

U.S. Space Force Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond, chief of space operations, presents his challenge coin to U.S. Army Maj. Tom Kivlen, a member of the Special Operations Detachment from Towson, Md., during a meeting at the U.S. Capitol building, Jan. 28, 2021, in Washington D.C. The Maryland National Guard supported federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through Jan. 30. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Arcadia Hammack)

