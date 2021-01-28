Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    General of Space Force meets with National Guard members [Image 2 of 10]

    General of Space Force meets with National Guard members

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Arcadia Hammack 

    58th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Janeen L. Birckhead , assistant adjutant general for the Maryland Army National Guard, speaks with U.S. Space Force Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond, chief of space operations, during a meeting at the U.S. Capitol building, Jan. 28, 2021, in Washington D.C. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Arcadia Hammack)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 17:01
    Photo ID: 6866338
    VIRIN: 210128-Z-BZ695-1035
    Resolution: 3301x2201
    Size: 747.49 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, General of Space Force meets with National Guard members [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Arcadia Hammack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MDNG
    Inauguration
    Maryland National Guard
    National Guard
    Space Force

