General of Space Force meets with National Guard members

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Janeen L. Birckhead , assistant adjutant general for the Maryland Army National Guard, speaks with U.S. Space Force Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond, chief of space operations, during a meeting at the U.S. Capitol building, Jan. 28, 2021, in Washington D.C. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Arcadia Hammack)

