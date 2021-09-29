Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) VERTREP with HSM 49 [Image 5 of 5]

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) VERTREP with HSM 49

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Curtis Spencer 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 29, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Marqese Jones, from Fayetteville, N.C., assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) directs a MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter attached to the “Scorpions” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49 to ascend as part of a vertical replenishment (VERTREP) during UNITAS LXII, Sept. 29. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Peru, it brings together multinational forces from 20 countries and includes 32 ships, four submarines, and 26 aircraft conducting operations off the coast of Lima and in the jungles of Iquitos. The exercise trains forces to conduct joint maritime operations and focuses on strengthening partnerships and increasing interoperability and capability between participating naval and marine forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 15:02
    Photo ID: 6866076
    VIRIN: 210929-N-MT581-1878
    Resolution: 3680x2456
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) VERTREP with HSM 49 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) VERTREP with HSM 49
    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) VERTREP with HSM 49
    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) VERTREP with HSM 49
    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) VERTREP with HSM 49
    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) VERTREP with HSM 49

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy
    USS John P. Murtha
    Make a Difference
    Enduring Promise
    Promesa Duradera.
    UNITASLXII

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT