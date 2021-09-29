USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) VERTREP with HSM 49

EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 29, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Tasad Townsend, from Marion, S.C., assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) directs a MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter attached to the “Scorpions” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49 to descend in order to attach cargo during a vertical replenishment (VERTREP) during UNITAS LXII, Sept. 29. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Peru, it brings together multinational forces from 20 countries and includes 32 ships, four submarines, and 26 aircraft conducting operations off the coast of Lima and in the jungles of Iquitos. The exercise trains forces to conduct joint maritime operations and focuses on strengthening partnerships and increasing interoperability and capability between participating naval and marine forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer/Released)

Date Taken: 09.29.2021 Date Posted: 09.30.2021 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN