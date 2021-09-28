Hanscom Fire Lt. Casey Videtto tests a smoke alarm at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Sept. 28, while LauraLee Morris, Hanscom’s resident advocate, looks on. The Hanscom Fire Department will observe Fire Prevention Week Oct. 3 through 9. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Maki)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 14:01
|Photo ID:
|6865676
|VIRIN:
|210928-F-TG847-002
|Resolution:
|1553x873
|Size:
|728.34 KB
|Location:
|HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fire prevention week observed [Image 3 of 3], by Todd Maki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
