    Fire prevention week observed [Image 2 of 3]

    Fire prevention week observed

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2021

    Photo by Todd Maki 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Hanscom Fire Lt. Casey Videtto tests a smoke alarm at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Sept. 28, while LauraLee Morris, Hanscom’s resident advocate, looks on. The Hanscom Fire Department will observe Fire Prevention Week Oct. 3 through 9. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Maki)

    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 14:01
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 
    Fire Prevention Week
    U.S. Air Force
    Hanscom Air Force Base
    Sounds of Fire Safety

