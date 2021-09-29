Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hispanic food tasting event held [Image 1 of 3]

    Hispanic food tasting event held

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2021

    Photo by Todd Maki 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Carlos Rance, a Hispanic Heritage committee member, serves food to Shelley Johnson, 66th Civil Engineering Division housing manager, during a Hispanic food-tasting event at the base chapel at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Sept. 29. Hispanic Heritage Month recognizes the contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans and continues through Oct. 15. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Todd Maki)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 14:00
    Photo ID: 6865668
    VIRIN: 210929-F-TG847-0212
    Resolution: 5783x3848
    Size: 15.15 MB
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hispanic food tasting event held [Image 3 of 3], by Todd Maki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hispanic food tasting event held
    Fire prevention week observed
    Fire Prevention Week observed

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    diversity
    Hispanic Heritage
    Hanscom Air Force Base
    food-tasting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT