Senior Airman Josue GonzalezRubio, 460th Security Forces Squadron, Military Working Dog handler, prepares to give commands to MDW Sego, during a routine training on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Sept. 24, 2021. MWD handlers train every day with their assigned MWDs to ensure that they are mission ready. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2021 Date Posted: 09.30.2021 12:13 Photo ID: 6865476 VIRIN: 210924-F-NC038-364 Resolution: 1802x1199 Size: 1.58 MB Location: AURORA, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Raise the Woof [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.