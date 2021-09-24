Senior Airman Josue GonzalezRubio, 460th Security Forces Squadron, Military Working Dog handler, prepares to give commands to MDW Sego, during a routine training on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Sept. 24, 2021. MWD handlers train every day with their assigned MWDs to ensure that they are mission ready. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 12:13
|Photo ID:
|6865476
|VIRIN:
|210924-F-NC038-364
|Resolution:
|1802x1199
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|AURORA, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Raise the Woof [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
