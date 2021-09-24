Raise the Woof

Senior Airman Josue GonzalezRubio, 460th Security Forces Squadron, Military Working Dog handler, prepares to give command to MDW Sego, during a routine training on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Sept. 24, 2021. The obstacle course training showcases the handler and canine’s ability to work cohesively while giving and receiving commands. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

