Senior Airman Josue GonzalezRubio, 460th Security Forces Squadron, Military Working Dog handler, and MWD Sego, run through the kennel’s tunnel at the obstacle course on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Sept. 24, 2021. The dogs are immediately rewarded with their toys after completing a task correctly. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 12:13
|Photo ID:
|6865472
|VIRIN:
|210924-F-NC038-218
|Resolution:
|1800x1198
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|AURORA, CO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Raise the Woof [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
