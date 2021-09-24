A Military Working Dog collar is draped on a fence while the MWD awaits routine training on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Sept. 24, 2021. MWD’s take part in a 120-day training course to prepare them for roles within the military and other agencies. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 12:13
|Photo ID:
|6865471
|VIRIN:
|210924-F-NC038-128
|Resolution:
|1801x1197
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|AURORA, CO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Raise the Woof [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT