    Raise the Woof [Image 3 of 6]

    Raise the Woof

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Garavito 

    Buckley Garrison

    A Military Working Dog collar is draped on a fence while the MWD awaits routine training on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Sept. 24, 2021. MWD’s take part in a 120-day training course to prepare them for roles within the military and other agencies. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 12:13
    Photo ID: 6865471
    VIRIN: 210924-F-NC038-128
    Resolution: 1801x1197
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: AURORA, CO, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raise the Woof [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Military Working Dog
    Space Force

