460th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog, awaits commands from his MWD handler before leaving the kennels at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Sept. 24, 2021. Military Working Dogs and their handlers are trained at the 341st Training Squadron, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 12:13
|Photo ID:
|6865470
|VIRIN:
|210924-F-NC038-064
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|AURORA, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Raise the Woof [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
