Raise the Woof

460th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog, awaits commands from his MWD handler before leaving the kennels at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Sept. 24, 2021. Military Working Dogs and their handlers are trained at the 341st Training Squadron, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

