    Raise the Woof [Image 2 of 6]

    Raise the Woof

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Garavito 

    Buckley Garrison

    460th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog, awaits commands from his MWD handler before leaving the kennels at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Sept. 24, 2021. Military Working Dogs and their handlers are trained at the 341st Training Squadron, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 12:13
    Photo ID: 6865470
    VIRIN: 210924-F-NC038-064
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: AURORA, CO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raise the Woof [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Military Working Dog
    Space Force

