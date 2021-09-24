Senior Airman Josue GonzalezRubio, 460th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog handler and MDW Sego, prepare to begin their routine confidence building training on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Sept. 24, 2021.The process of getting assigned an MWD is looking and matching personalities that will bind perfectly with both dog and handler. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 12:13
|Photo ID:
|6865469
|VIRIN:
|210924-F-NC038-947
|Resolution:
|4278x2847
|Size:
|729.69 KB
|Location:
|AURORA, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Raise the Woof [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT