Raise the Woof

Senior Airman Josue GonzalezRubio, 460th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog handler and MDW Sego, prepare to begin their routine confidence building training on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Sept. 24, 2021.The process of getting assigned an MWD is looking and matching personalities that will bind perfectly with both dog and handler. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

