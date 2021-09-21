Listening session hears Fort Jackson voices

Members of the Army's Equity and Inclusion Department take notes during a Project Inclusion: Your Voice Matters listening session Sept. 21, 2021, at the Soldiers Support Institute auditorium at Fort Jackson, S.C. Soldiers and civilians were invited to attend the in-person session or tune into the session online to offer their anonymous concerns and recommendations about equality and inclusion on the installation. The comments were gathered and presented to U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commanding General Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis and his staff.

