U.S. Army SSG Why, assigned to HHBN “Ready” Company, 4th Infantry Division. Observes a candidate-led patrol during the Pre-Ranger Course at Fort Carson, CO September 30, 2021. The Pre-Ranger Course serves as a progressive physical and tactical preparation program. Designed to prepare 4th ID Soldiers to be successful during the Ranger Assessment Phase and Darby Phase of Ranger School. (U.S. Army Photo by MSG Lekendrick Stallworth

