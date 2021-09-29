Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pre-Ranger

    Pre-Ranger

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. lekendrick stallworth 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army SSG Why, assigned to HHBN "Ready" Company, 4th Infantry Division. Observes a candidate-led patrol during the Pre-Ranger Course at Fort Carson, CO September 30, 2021. The Pre-Ranger Course serves as a progressive physical and tactical preparation program. Designed to prepare 4th ID Soldiers to be successful during the Ranger Assessment Phase and Darby Phase of Ranger School. (U.S. Army Photo by MSG Lekendrick Stallworth

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 09:15
    Photo ID: 6864127
    VIRIN: 210929-A-NO077-665
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 802.58 KB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pre-Ranger, by MSG lekendrick stallworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ranger
    Army
    Training
    4thID

