    USS PEARL HARBOR PUBLIC AFFAIRS [Image 3 of 5]

    USS PEARL HARBOR PUBLIC AFFAIRS

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    09.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sang Kim 

    USS Pearl Harbor

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN (Sept. 26, 2021) Marine Corps Cpl. Collin Hellman, an optics technician, assigned to 1/1 Headquarters and Services, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conducts an inventory check of M4 rifles in the armory aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), Sept. 26. Pearl Harbor and the 11th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet are of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sang Kim)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 08:51
    Photo ID: 6863917
    VIRIN: 210926-N-HV010-1003
    Resolution: 7431x4179
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    This work, USS PEARL HARBOR PUBLIC AFFAIRS [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Sang Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA

