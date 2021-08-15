Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Noncombatant evacuation operations [Image 7 of 9]

    Noncombatant evacuation operations

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    08.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Gardner 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen prepare to conduct COVID-19 tests on U.S. Embassy Afghanistan evacuees upon their arrival Aug. 15, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. As part of noncombatant evacuation operations, the evacuees departed Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan on multiple military aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Gardner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 07:07
    Photo ID: 6863019
    VIRIN: 210815-F-DR848-1190
    Resolution: 6152x4912
    Size: 4.35 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Noncombatant evacuation operations [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Kylee Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Kabul
    evacuees
    AF
    Air Force
    Afghanistan Drawdown
    AUAB

