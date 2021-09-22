CGOs suit up, learn fire safety with Fire Dawgs

8th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters set a simulated aircraft on fire during live-fire training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sep. 23, 2021. In honor of Fire Prevention Week, the firefighters hosted a day for 8th Fighter Wing company-grade officers to learn more about the firefighters’ day-to-day mission. On top of raising awareness for fire safety, the officers also learned every section’s functionality from admin and training, to emergency control center operations and extinguishing an aircraft live fire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

