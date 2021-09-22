Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CGOs suit up, learn fire safety with Fire Dawgs [Image 9 of 9]

    CGOs suit up, learn fire safety with Fire Dawgs

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    09.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    8th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters set a simulated aircraft on fire during live-fire training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sep. 23, 2021. In honor of Fire Prevention Week, the firefighters hosted a day for 8th Fighter Wing company-grade officers to learn more about the firefighters’ day-to-day mission. On top of raising awareness for fire safety, the officers also learned every section’s functionality from admin and training, to emergency control center operations and extinguishing an aircraft live fire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

    This work, CGOs suit up, learn fire safety with Fire Dawgs [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

