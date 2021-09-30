Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JS Izumo arrives at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni [Image 4 of 5]

    JS Izumo arrives at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.30.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Mitchell Austin 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Lance Lewis, The Marine Corps Air Station commanding officer, Capt. Kawauchi, commanding officer of Izumo, and Japan Self-Defense Force tours the Izumo at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 30, 2021. This utilization of MCAS Iwakuni for bilateral training and operations enhances the regional security of Japan and reinforces the U.S.’s ability to uphold its agreements under the Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security. (U. S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mitchell Austin)

    Tour
    MCAS
    Ship
    Japan Self-Defense Force
    Izumo

